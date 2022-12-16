PARSIQ One Day Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $14.07 million and $1.34 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $895.07 or 0.05323789 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00490808 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.29080644 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

