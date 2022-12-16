Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PGOL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

