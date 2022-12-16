Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PGOL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Gold (PGOL)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.