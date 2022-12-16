Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,501 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

