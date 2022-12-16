Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 0.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Paychex stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.