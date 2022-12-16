Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 0.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.