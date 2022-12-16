PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

