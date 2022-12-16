PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.77 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

