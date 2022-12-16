Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 488,082 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.
Paysafe Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Paysafe
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
See Also
