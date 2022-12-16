Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 488,082 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Paysafe Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

About Paysafe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

