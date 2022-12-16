PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 3,733,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

