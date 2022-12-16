Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.48

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 21634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

