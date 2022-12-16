Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 5%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02). 50,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 282,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Pembridge Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembridge Resources

In related news, insider Gati Al-Jebouri purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,416.64).

About Pembridge Resources

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

