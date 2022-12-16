Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 961,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Perion Network Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 273,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
See Also
