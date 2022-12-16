Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 961,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 273,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

About Perion Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perion Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Perion Network by 65.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

