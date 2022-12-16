Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 961,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 273,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perion Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Perion Network by 65.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

