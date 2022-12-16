Pete Godbole Sells 2,256 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 2,269,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.21.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

