Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POFCY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Stock Down 4.2 %

POFCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 8,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.