Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PBR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.26.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 159.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.