Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $300.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

