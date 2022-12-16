Pflug Koory LLC Buys 372 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

