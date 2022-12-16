Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,831 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $591.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.19.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

