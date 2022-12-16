Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 400.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 34.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 22,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 54,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

