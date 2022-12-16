Pflug Koory LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

