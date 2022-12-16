Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

