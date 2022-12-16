Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

