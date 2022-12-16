Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

