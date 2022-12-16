Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $270.08 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.90.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

