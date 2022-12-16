Pflug Koory LLC Sells 700 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Shares of CL opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

