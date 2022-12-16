PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 157,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,815. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

