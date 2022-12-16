Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

