Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $597.13

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.13 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 615.40 ($7.55). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 615.40 ($7.55), with a volume of 1,394,673 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.45) to GBX 670 ($8.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.34) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 727.50 ($8.93).

Phoenix Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 567.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phoenix Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($126,610.23).

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

