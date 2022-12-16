Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.48 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Photronics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Photronics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

