Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 11,377 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $393,757.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,635.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, December 9th, David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49.

Phreesia stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

