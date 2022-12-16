Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

