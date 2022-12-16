PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 149,190 shares.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 608,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

