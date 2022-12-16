PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 149,190 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
