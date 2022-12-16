Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pintec Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.10.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

