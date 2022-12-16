Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pintec Technology Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.10.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
