Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 457 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 68.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 180,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 651,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 47.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 659,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,200,000 after buying an additional 212,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,362,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

