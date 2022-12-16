Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 48,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,579,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

PL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. The business had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,769,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $5,080,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

