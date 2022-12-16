PLATINCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $599,924.71 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $599,924.71 and approximately $29,773.57 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 724,645,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 724,608,363.8484 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.17508229 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $45,835.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

