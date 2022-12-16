PlatinX (PTX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $404,024.13 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlatinX has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

