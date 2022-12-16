PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.59 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $106.59 million and $6.69 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

