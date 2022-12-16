Po.et (POE) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Po.et (POE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $47,611.43 and $87.51 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.07 or 0.05323789 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00490808 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.29080644 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

