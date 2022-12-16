Populous (PPT) Price Down 8% This Week

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $228,716.09 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $894.95 or 0.05270370 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00486323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.99 or 0.28814861 BTC.

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

