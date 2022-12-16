Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $545,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Portillo’s stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.41 million, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.07 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

