Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Down 5.9%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.85. 3,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 579,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $501.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.28.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
