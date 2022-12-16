Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Down 5.9%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.85. 3,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 579,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $501.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

