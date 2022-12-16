PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 1,923,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,117.0 days.

PostNL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ING Group downgraded shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of PostNL from €4.20 ($4.42) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

