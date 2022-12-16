Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PWZYF opened at 4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.44. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1-year low of 4.99 and a 1-year high of 10.36.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

