Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Down 16.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PWZYF opened at 4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.44. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1-year low of 4.99 and a 1-year high of 10.36.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
