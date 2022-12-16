PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.62. 2,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,171. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

