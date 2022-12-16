PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.02

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.02 and traded as high as C$22.26. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$21.83, with a volume of 539,266 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

