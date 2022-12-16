Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $937.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Premier Financial by 995.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

