Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.16

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.28 ($0.11). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.24 ($0.11), with a volume of 125,254 shares trading hands.

Princess Private Equity Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

