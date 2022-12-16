Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

PDEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

