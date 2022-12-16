PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$17,700.00 in Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,920.

Gordon G. Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 1,300 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$8,177.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.